Van Halen have just announced that exclusive pre-sale and VIP ticket packages are now available for the band's 2012 tour.

VH have also launched a new Tour section of their website, where you can get all the info on dates and tickets. Check out the full list of dates and info on VIP/pre-sale packages here.

Earlier today, Van Halen debuted the music video for the long-awaited first single off their new album, A Different Kind of Truth. You can watch the video for "Tattoo" right here.