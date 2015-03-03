Van Halen to Release 'Tokyo Dome Live in Concert' — Hear "Panama" and "Runnin' with the Devil"

Van Halen have confirmed the March 31 release of Tokyo Dome Live in Concert, their first live album to feature David Lee Roth.

The album, which was recorded June 21, 2013, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, includes 23 songs that span all seven of the band’s albums with Roth. It will be released as a double CD, digitally and as a four-LP set on 180-gram vinyl.

You can check out the complete track listing below — and hear two songs, "Panama" and "Runnin' with the Devil."

Tokyo Dome Live in Concert was mixed by Bob Clearmountain (Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Roxy Music, Nine Inch Nails) and mastered by Chris Bellman.

Tokyo Dome Live In Concert Track Listing: