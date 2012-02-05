Van Halen Streaming Clip of "Big River"

We're less than 2 days away from the release of Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, so we've only got two clips left. Today's is the album's twelfth track, "Big River," and you can stream it below.

A Different Kind of Truth is out Tuesday via Interscope.

Van Halen will kick off an extensive tour on February 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a recent interview with the U.K.'s The Guardian, singer David Lee Roth was asked if he thought Van Halen were a metal band.

"Metal is a bit specific," he said. "The neighbourhoods we grew up, learning, acquiring musical knowledge, were very separate neighbourhoods, unlike, for example, New York City where Mr. Chin lives next to Mr. Steinberg who owes rent to Mr. Patel and they all speak Serbo-Croatian. It's just the school system. Here [in California], the Venice Beach surf neighbourhood is very different than San Bernadino Hell's Angels. Below south of the harbour freeway: 'Que pasa? What are you looking at?' And that all works into Van Halen."

He continued, "You can hear it — it's loudly diverse, but you can't feel the seams. It's like if you go to a car show and you Stevie Wonder it: you can't feel where the Chevy turned into a Mercedes door frame which turned into — that's a De Soto grill! 'That's my girlfriend loco! What are you doing?' All those different neighbourhoods add up into the sound, and to say it's one kind of sound — no! It's so much of a hybrid that you have to give it its own name."

You can read more here.

A Different Kind of Truth:

1. "Tattoo" (video)

2. "She's the Woman" (clip, live video)

3. "You and Your Blues" (clip)

4. "China Town" (clip)

5. "Blood and Fire" (clip)

6. "Bullethead" (clip)

7. "As Is" (clip)

8. "Honeybabysweetiedoll" (clip)

9. "The Trouble with Never" (clip)

10. "Outta Space"

11. "Stay Frosty" (clip)

12. "Big River" (clip)

13. "Beats Workin'" (clip)