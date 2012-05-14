Velvet Revolver Reunite with Singer Scott Weiland?

Update: Minnesota-based radio station 93X Rocks! reports that Slash would not confirm a Velvet Revolver reunion with Scott Weiland as of this morning. Slash appeared on a morning show on the radio station, and when questioned about the reports responded, "[Scott's] out of his mind." He would later add, "Maybe [Weiland and Matt Sorum] know something I don't." We'll keep you posted as we learn more. The original story follows.

ABC News Radio is reporting that Velvet Revolver have official reunited with singer Scott Weiland, with the band tentatively planning to tour later in the year.

"We’ve all grown a lot," Weiland said. "We’re able to put egos and differences and old…conflicts aside and so that’s really cool."

The singer also revealed that he would be joining guitarist Dave Kushner and bassist Duff McKagan for a writing session sometime next week to begin work on their third studio album. He also added that the band would hit the road for a short year-end tour once Slash finishes his live commitments in support of his latest solo album, Apocalyptic Love.

"Slash’s solo album gets released [on May 22] and so he’s gonna do some touring on that and then we’re gonna go and do some [Velvet Revolver] shows in the later part of summer into early fall," Weiland said.

Velvet Revolver performed what was then called a "one-off" show with Weiland back in January as part of a benefit for the late songwriter John O'Brien.