Vended announce debut EP, What Is It/Kill It, unleash unrelenting second single, Burn My Misery

Last month, up-and-coming Des Moines metallers Vended – which features Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, the respective sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan – unleashed their first-ever single, Asylum.

Now, the five-piece have returned with their equally pulverizing follow-up effort, Burn My Misery, which has been revealed as the second single from the band’s newly announced debut EP, What Is It/Kill It.

The upcoming five-track EP, which was recorded with The Acacia Strain’s Griffin Landa, is due November 12 and will be self-released by Vended.

Continuing on the fiercely laid path that the heavy metal outfit began to pave with the punishing Asylum, Vended’s latest effort continues to tap into their Slipknot-flavored roots, though it also pushes their ever-expanding boundaries out even further in a bid to make their own metal-fueled statement.

There really is no substitute for ability, and Burn My Misery further proves that it is a trait that both Taylor and Crahan, along with their fellow bandmates Cole Espeland, Jeremiah Pugh and Connor Grodzicki, have in abundance.

Espeland and Grodzicki’s electric guitars are locked in a five-minute long sonic handshake with Pugh’s bass guitar and Crahan’s unrelenting drums, all of which serve as a super-tight bed for Taylor to flex his own distinctly visceral vocals.

On more than one occasion, Crahan takes center stage with some melodic, rapid-fire snare rolls and drum fills, though gives ample opportunity for Espeland’s leads, suited to boot with some tasty octave work and atmospheric alternate picking runs, to ring through the mix.

Though the group have only released two singles thus far, the tsunami-sized waves they have made in the metal community mean Vended will appear on the upcoming L.A. Knotfest lineup on November 5, alongside Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage and more.

Four days later on November 9, the five-piece will enlist the supporting services of Omerta and Hazing Over to embark on their first-ever headline tour of the US.

The 13-date tour will begin at The End in Nashville, Tennessee, and conclude at Rec Room in Buffalo, New York. To find a full list of tour dates, head over to Vended’s website.