VHT’s D-50H captures hand-wired, Dumble-style tones in a surprisingly affordable package

VHT has introduced the D-50H, the newest entry in the company’s line of affordably priced hand-wired guitar amps.

The new amp, VHT’s take on a Dumble 50-watt, sports a single input, three-way bright switch, mid-boost switch, Jazz/Rock voicing switch and three-band (Treble, Middle, Bass) EQ.

There’s also a footswitchable overdrive section with drive and level controls and a power amp section with master volume and presence knobs.

The amp is powered by three 12AX7 preamp tubes and two Ruby Tubes 6L6GC output tubes, and comes with a two-button footswitch to engage the preamp boost and overdrive functions.

A rear-panel international line voltage selector accommodates 100V, 120V and 230V AC lines.

The D-50H is available for $849.99. For more information, head to VHT.