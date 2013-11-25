Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Performs Steve Vai's Version of Paganini's 5th Caprice from 'Crossroads'

Everyone remembers Tina S., right?

She's the 14-year-old French guitarist who's been blowing everyone's mind with her effortless renditions of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption" (Watch it here) and her tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vilvaldi (Watch it here).

Well, here's her latest shred-tastic video, which was posted last month to her YouTube page.

This time, she tackles Paganini's 5th Caprice, the piece of music Steve Vai performs during the guitar-duel scene in the 1986 film Crossroads. To watch the original scene, head here. (Of course, when we watch Ralph Macchio's character perform the piece, we're hearing Vai's vicious fretwork.)

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur guitar. This time, however, she is sitting in front of two Marshall cabinets.

Tina was taught and filmed by her guitar teacher, Renaud Louis-Servais. Enjoy! And remember to practice!