Video: All That Remains Working on New Album

Earlier this week, All That Remains confirmed that they are indeed working on the follow-up to 2010's For We Are Many. Today, the band posted the following bit of footage that gives a glimpse into the band's songwriting process.

Producing the album will be longtime ATR producer and Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, who has worked with the band on their last three albums.

All That Remains will headline this year's New England Metal & Hardcore Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.