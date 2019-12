Pro-quality footage of Anthrax performing their classic "Indians" this pas Saturday, July 23 at the Heavy T.O. festival at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has surfaced online. You can watch the performance below.

Anthrax will release their long-awaited new album, Worship Music, on September 13 via Megaforce Records. The band's first studio release in eight years also marks the return of vocalist Joey Belladonna, whose last studio work with the group was 1990's Persistence Of Time.