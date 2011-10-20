Video: Axl Rose Falls on Stage During Mexico City Show

Axl Rose took a bit of a spill during GNR's recent concert in Mexico City. The singer slipped during a rendition of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," hitting the ground but continuing to sing. Rose stayed down for a moment, looking like he had twisted his ankle, but soon popped back up to cheers of support from the audience.

Hopefully this won't put a damper on Guns' upcoming US tour, which is scheduled to kick off on October 28 in Orlando, Florida. This will mark the band's first US tour in five years, and their first since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008.