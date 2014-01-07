Video: Black Label Society Announce Release Date for New Album, 'Catacombs of the Black Vatican'

As we've reported, Black Label Society have been gearing up to release a new album in the spring. Today, however, the band announced its official release date.

Catacombs of the Black Vatican, their ninth studio album, will be out April 8.

The band also has released a brief video teaser for the new album, and you can check it out below.

The clip finds guitarist Zakk Wylde delivering the lines, “Face your fear. Accept your war. Destroy and conquer. Within the catacombs of the black vatican.” The clip also shows the words “Strength,’ “Determination,” “Merciless” and “Forever.”

Black Label Society recently parted ways with guitarist Nick Catanese and added a new guitarist, Dario Lorina of Lizzy Borden. “I’m excited to officially announce that I’ve joined Zakk Wylde in Black Label Society,” Lorina said. “I’d like to extend sincere and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for your continued support and warm welcome. It truly means the world.”

