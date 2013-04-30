Video: Black Sabbath Perform New Song, "Methademic," in Australia

Black Sabbath unveiled another new track last night during a show in Australia.

The song, "Methademic," can be heard — and seen (sort of) — below, courtesy of some fan-filled video.

"Methademic" will be included as a bonus track (one of three) on the deluxe version of the band's new album, 13, which will be released June 11 via Vertigo/Universal Records.

Don't forget to check out another new song from 13, "End of the Beginning," which the band performed in Auckland, New Zealand, last week.

"End of the Beginning" will be officially premiered on the May 15 season finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

And, of course, there's the album's first single, "God Is Dead?," which you can check out here.

Stay tuned for more Black Sabbath updates!