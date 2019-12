Here's a video of Paul Boyd demonstrating some of the tones available from the Blackstar HT CLUB 50 head.

The HT Club 50 offers the same feature set as the HT Club 40 combo in a versatile head format. This two-channel head is equally at home in the rehearsal room, studio or club-size venue. With the patented ISF control, clean and overdrive channels ranging from "classic crunch" to "super saturated lead," the HT Club 50 head truly is the ultimate amp for the gigging guitarist.