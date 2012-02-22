Video: Blur Perform "Girls & Boys," "Song 2" at The Brit Awards 2012

As many of you probably didn't know, last night was the 2012 Brit Awards, England's version of the Grammys. On hand to receive the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music were Brit pop legends Blur. The band also performed a lengthy set at the end of the night, marking their first performance in more than three years. You can watch video of "Girls & Boys," "Song 2" and "Parklife" below. Foo Fighters were also honored at last night's awards show, taking home the award for Best International Band.