Video: Commercial for 2012 Download Festival Featuring Black Sabbath, Metallica

If you're a metal fan, then you're probably already drooling over the 2012 Download Festival, which will see not only the reformed Black Sabbath headlining Sunday night, but Metallica headlining Saturday's festivities as well. A commercial for the event has just been posted online and can be seen below.

The original lineup of Black Sabbath announced this past Friday that they were reuniting for a world tour and a new album, to be produced by Rick Rubin. While no other dates were confirmed, they did announce that they would be headlining next year's download festival, which is set for June 8-10.

Metallica will take the opportunity to play their 1991 self-titled album -- better known at "The Black Album" -- in its entirety.