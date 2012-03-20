Video: The Cult Jam with Matthew McConaughey at SXSW

Continuing the morning's theme of rock stars and movie stars, The Cult drew more than their fair share of celebrity attention over the weekend at SXSW.

On hand for their Friday-night gig at Chevy Sound Garage was Gerard Butler, who was in the audience for the show and reportedly hanging with Cult guitarist Billy Duffy afterwards.

Saturday saw the band joined on stage by Matthew McConaughey — perhaps best known for Boys on the Side, Tiptoes and Bernie — who sat in on the band's set, playing congas. You can check out video from the performance below.

The Cult will release their first new studio album in five years, Choice of Weapon, on May 22.