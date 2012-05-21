Video: David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Tour Break

Last week, it was announced that Van Halen would be postponing more than 30 dates on their current North American tour.

Over the weekend, David Lee Roth posted a video online to set the record straight once and for all. Van Halen's frontman said the band are "getting along famously" and merely want to rest up before continuing their tour, which he hinted may last close to two years, with plans for dates in Asia and Australia in the works.

Meanwhile, Van Halen are still on the road right now in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth (buy on itunes.)