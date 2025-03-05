Never-before-seen footage of Van Halen hanging with Black Sabbath and shredding at early shows surfaces after decades

News
By
( , )
published

B-roll clips cover iconic shows at the Monsters of Rock and Madison Square Garden, as well as plenty of backstage antics

Eddie Van Halen 1984
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Candid new footage of Eddie Van Halen doing what he does best on stage – and hanging out with big-name stars off it – has appeared online, and it's sending EVH fans wild.

Over five hours of unseen B-roll footage has surfaced, ranging from clips of Eddie and co. setting Madison Square Garden and the Monsters of Rock festival alight in 1979 and '84, respectively, to rubbing shoulders with Black Sabbath backstage. Oh and there are some Hot For Teacher music video outtakes, too.

The clips from the band's early years and beyond have been uploaded to YouTube by James Vega, and there’s plenty for fans to immerse themselves in.

The source of the footage remains unclear, but it follows the leak of Eddie's nine-minute Monsters of Rock '84 performance back in 2023, with these new clips offering a side-of-stage insight into a performance that went down in history, and much more beyond it.

The Donington clips show the band tearing through Hot For Teacher like it’s going out of fashion, and, reacting to the footage, YouTuber Michael Palmisano is left purring.

“Everybody gives Eddie so much praise about the note choices, he says, “but it is rhythm first. Watch his body language; he's thinking like a drummer. In every ounce of him, you see this power shuffle in every movement.”

Behind the scenes footage of the band’s fabled day at Donington also includes a cameo appearance from Slade guitarist Dave Hill, who is keenly watching on as Eddie takes his single-pickup guitar for a spin backstage.

Footage from the band’s New York show – their first time playing the iconic arena – takes in soundcheck, and offers performances of On Fire, Runnin’ With The Devil and Feel Your Love Tonight.

Separate footage from 1978 shows the band hanging out backstage at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with Black Sabbath, who they were touring in support of at the time.

Those shows saw Tony Iommi and Eddie forge a lasting friendship, which led to Eddie help co-write a Sabbath song in the 1990s – but he wasn't allowed to be credited for his work.

The newly set up YouTube account presents a vast archive of previously unseen EVH footage, bringing memories flooding back for those old enough to have witnessed the band in their heyday and offering a taste of what it was like for those who weren’t so lucky.

The account also features clips from the band's Japan shows in 1978 and a rather thrilling visit to a McDonald's.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands

“George asked, ‘Is it OK if I do a little slide?’ I had a ’63 Strat, and that’s what he used. He was one of the best slide players ever”: They flew high with the help of the Beatles, and a few hits, then collapsed in a mess of mismanagement and tragedy

Raven

“They said, ‘We need a good singer.’ We said, ‘What’s the matter with James Hetfield?’” NWOBHM survivors Raven on giving insecure Metallica their first national tour, and pioneering the 8-string bass and bass trem
Gibson Firebird Platypus

“One of the most distinctive looking guitar designs ever”: Gibson’s 1965 Firebird Platypus was the oddball model that marked a moment of transition for the guitar giant – now it’s been revived
See more latest
Most Popular
Gibson Firebird Platypus
“One of the most distinctive looking guitar designs ever”: Gibson’s 1965 Firebird Platypus was the oddball model that marked a moment of transition for the guitar giant – now it’s been revived
Gibson Acoustic Specials
“USA-made craftsmanship at an exceptional value”: Gibson’s new Acoustic Specials series brings hand-crafted examples of its most beloved acoustic designs to lower price points
Nita Strauss performs at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California
“This is the band that I always list as my favorite band”: Nita Strauss on the Swedish melodic death metal group she considers her “Beatles”
PRS&#039;s new 40th Anniversary Custom 24-08 Semi-Hollow Limited Edition
“The Custom 24 has been our flagship design. Updating the 24-08 version for our 40th anniversary allows it to ‘sing’ in a beautiful voice of its own”: PRS's new semi-hollow stunner brings enticing updates to one of the company's very first models
Fender Jameson Irish Whiskey Telecaster
“More than an instrument”: Fender has announced its latest surprise brand collab – a St. Patrick’s Day Telecaster created with Jameson Irish Whiskey
British musician Ozzy Osbourne and American musician Randy Rhodes (1956 - 1982) perform at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, January 24, 1982
“I take the job of curating this very seriously. Not just to honor the living members of Black Sabbath but also Randy Rhoads”: Tom Morello is honoring one of Ozzy Osbourne’s greatest collaborators at the Sabbath legend’s final show
Andy Fairweather Low of Andy Fairweather Low &amp; The Low Riders performs at the Cardiff Motorpoint on May 14, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales AND George Harrison wowed fans by turning up unannounced to play with close friend Gary Moore. 6th October 1992; Gary Moore concert at the Royal Albert Hall
“George gets up and says, ‘Andy was not the first choice. There were seven guitarists and he was the seventh choice’”: Before Andy Fairweather Low joined George Harrison’s band, the Beatle was eyeing up Gary Moore and Alvin Lee
Jimmy Page
“If someone had taken my riffs without acknowledgment or payment, it would have been deemed theft. The same standard must apply to AI”: Jimmy Page blasts new Artificial Intelligence proposals from UK Government
Monica Barbaro playing guitar in the role of Joan Baez
“I carry my finger pick around all the time now, because it reminds me that I want to keep playing guitar”: After playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, Monica Barbaro claims she is a guitar player for life
Mark Sampson sitting on a stool and smiling at the camera, with amps in the background
“His expertise and vision have always set the standard for what a great amplifier should be”: Matchless Amplifiers and Bad Cat Amps luminary Mark Sampson – one of the leading minds of the boutique amp movement – has passed away