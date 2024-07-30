“I’m sure our paths will cross”: Sammy Hagar on whether we’ll ever see Wolfgang Van Halen join the Best Of All Worlds tour

Hagar hopes to take the tour to South America and Europe, which could increase the chances of a Wolfgang guest spot in the future

Sammy Hagar/Wolfgang Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sammy Hagar hopes that Wolfgang Van Halen can play a role in the Best Of All Worlds tour in the future, with the vocalist also reiterating that his invitations for David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen to join the party are still on the table.

Hagar was hellbent on creating the ultimate celebration of Van Halen with the Best Of All Worlds tour. So much so that, speaking on the Eddie Trunk podcast, he’s kept the door open for other Van Halen alumni.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

Phil Weller