Video: David Lee Roth Interviews Eddie and Alex Van Halen

A new video has surfaced online that features David Lee Roth interviewing Eddie and Alex Van Halen on a wide variety of topics. Check out the nine-minute clip below.

Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, is out now on Interscope.

As part of a site takeover with ESPN, you can now listen to six new tracks here.

