Video: The Eagles' 'Hotel California' Made Into 407-Foot Vinyl Album

The Eagles' classic 1976 album, Hotel California, has been made into a gigantic vinyl record.

The disc was created to celebrate the reopening of the Los Angeles Forum — and the Eagles' six-show residency at the venue, which is scheduled for later this month.

The massive album, which has a diameter of 407 feet, covers about 5.5 acres. The record even spins; it revolves at 17 mph, but, says Rolling Stone, doesn't play music (which is sort of obvious).

If you don't believe us, check out the handy video below, which documents the building of the record. It also provides an endless list of facts pertaining to the gigantic album. Enjoy — and think big!