Video: Eddie Van Halen Guitar Solo at Rehearsal Gig in Los Angeles

Van Halen played a special "rehearsal" show last night at the Forum in Los Angeles to an invite-only crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Eddie Van Halen taking a guitar solo -- that features some big chunks of "Eruption" -- has made its way online, and we've got it below.

"Van Halen was killer tonight at the Forum," said Slash via his Twitter account. "Eddie was brilliant. So amazing to hear/watch."

The show comes less than two weeks from the start of Van Halen's North American tour in support of their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, which was released this past Tuesday.

