Video: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Crying Bass Wah/Fuzz Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Crying Bass wah/fuzz pedal.

From Electro-Harmonix:

The EHX line of Next Step Effects brought the wah-style pedal into the 21st century with a modernized chassis and a design that requires no moving parts, there’s nothing to wear out or break.

All of the advantages of the revolutionary series are now available in the new Crying Bass, a wah designed specifically for bass guitarists.

Based on the Crying Tone wah circuit, the Crying Bass also features a specially tuned resonance to enhance the wah effect over the entire harmonic spectrum of the bass guitar. This means it’s equally adept at adding funky filtering to a deep bass groove and pushing heavy harmonics for solos.

In keeping with its bass-centric design, the Crying Bass boasts advanced features that create extra rumble and thunder. Fuzz adds a signature growl and helps to accentuate the wah effect, adding distortion and harmonics to bass notes. A 2nd Order Low Pass Filter (LPF) fixed at 194 Hz adds more bottom end to the wah effect; the LPF Control lets the bass player dial in just the right amount. These features also allow the pedal to be used as a functional standalone fuzz pedal.

Along with having no moving parts, the Next Step Effects series benefits from a design with a lightning-fast response, high sensitivity and silent bypassing with no clunky button to engage.

The new Crying Bass Wah/Fuzz is housed in a rugged die-cast chassis and comes equipped with a 9-volt battery. It can also be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $129.36. EHX’s optional Pedalboard Cradle provides a convenient, secure way to mount the Crying Bass to a pedalboard.

For more about EHX, visit ehx.com.