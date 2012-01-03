Video: Footage of Entire Guns N' Roses Las Vegas Concert

Guns N' Roses capped out their recent U.S. tour with two shows in Las Vegas, including one on New Year's Eve.

The band livestreamed both shows via their website, and you can check out footage of the entire first concert from December 30 below.

While the recent tour has brought the current lineup back into the spotlight, the original lineup are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in April. There is no word yet on which of the original members of the band will be in attendance, although Slash has made it clear via his Twitter account that he hasn't sent in his RSVP for the event.