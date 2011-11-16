Video: Guns N' Roses Peform "Estranged" in Argentina

Guns N' Roses have recently re-incorporated "Estranged" back into their live set -- perhaps spurred on by our readers choosing it as their favorite Use Your Illusion song -- and video has surfaced of the band performing it live in Argentina last month. You can check out the footage below.

Guns N' Roses are currently on their first U.S. tour since 2006.

The band have also recently garnered a nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year, with many fans waiting to see if the original lineup of the band will appear together if the band is indeed given the nod.