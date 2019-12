Chickenfoot drummer Chad Smith has issued an important video message regarding his replacement in the band as he prepares to tour behind the latest Red Hot Chili Peppers album. You can check out the video below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their latest album -- and first to feature guitarist Josh Klinghoffer -- on August 30, while Chickenfoot will release their sophomore album on September 27.

Smith will hand over drum duties to Kenny Aronoff during Chickenfoot's upcoming tour dates.