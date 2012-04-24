Video: Jack White Talks to NPR About His New Album, 'Blunderbuss'

Jack White's eclectic, deeply personal new album, Blunderbuss, is officially out today via Third Man Records.

The iconic rocker recently sat down with NPR to discuss the journey that led him to record and release his first solo album. You can check out the full chat in the video below.

"I came up from growing up with a lot of Catholic guilt, a lot of punk rock, hipster guilt in the later years where I think people have thrown a lot of things on me," White told NPR. "Where I always felt like I'm not supposed to tell the horn section what to play or I don't want to come off egotistical or like a control freak to tell a piano player to change the rhythm to waltz time now because it will make this thing happen."

He continued, "But now I'm in a position where I own the studio and the people who come in to work on music. They want to make something beautiful happen and somebody needs to direct it, and I feel like ... forget all that guilt."