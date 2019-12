Just over a week after the release of their latest album, The Great Escape Artist, the boys in Jane's Addiction took the stage on Late Show With David Letterman to perform the opening track from the album, "Underground." You can check out footage from the performance below.

We spoke to Dave Navarro about The Great Escape Artist for the December issue of Guitar World (which you can buy here,) and you can check out outtakes from the chat here.