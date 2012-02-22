Video: President Obama Performs "Sweet Home Chicago" with B.B. King, Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger

Last night, a group of rock and blues luminaries assembled at the White House for the latest concert thrown by First Lady Michelle Obama, who has taken a personal interest in celebrating the American songbook.

Among the performers on hand were B.B. King, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Mick Jagger, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi and Gary Clark Jr.

“This music speaks to something universal,” said President Obama before introducing blues great B.B. King. “No one goes through life without both joy and pain, triumph and sorrow. The blues gets all of that.”

Toward the end of the night, Buddy Guy -- who had obviously heard Obama sing a few lines of Al Green recently -- invited the President on stage to finish off the night with a rendition of Robert Johnson's "Sweet Home Chicago." After a bit of prodding, Obama obliged and, well, you can check out the results below.

For the full story, head to the Washington Post.