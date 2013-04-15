Video: Jeff Beck Performs "I Ain't Superstitious" at Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton's fourth Crossroads Guitar Festival took place this past Friday and Saturday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Besides Clapton, this year's lineup included Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Jimmie Vaughan, the Allman Brothers Band, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Cray and Vince Gill.

Below, check out some fan-filmed footage of Beck performing the Willie Dixon-penned "I Ain't Superstitious," a track off his first solo album, Truth (1968). That's Tal Wilkenfeld on bass and Beth Hart on vocals.

The two-night festival was the culmination of Clapton's US tour, which kicked off March 14 in support of his new album, Old Sock. All profits from the festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent people.