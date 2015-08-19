Jimmy Page and Aerosmith in 1990 —Backstage Banter and "Train Kept A-Rollin'" —Video

01. A shirtless Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith discuss their set list while backstage at their August 18, 1990, Monsters of Rock show at Donington Park in England.

02. Jimmy Page—wearing a shirt—walks in and asks for his cue during "Train Kept A-Rollin'," a song he performed with the Yardbirds during his tenure with the band and which, of course, Aerosmith covered in 1974.

03. After a few minutes, Perry and Tyler give Page the required information. Page leaves.

04. Page joins Aerosmith on stage for a strong version of "Train Kept A-Rollin'." Perry, Brad Whitford and Page take turns playing solos, with Page getting an extra solo at the end.

05. Enjoy!