Joe Satriani's new 3D concert film, Satchurated, debuted in select theaters around the country last week, and you can now check out the performance footage of "Satch Boogie." Watch below.

To celebrate the theatrical release of Satchurated — Joe Satriani's new 3D concert film playing in select theaters on March 8 — we are giving away the incredible opportunity for an in-person, one-hour guitar lesson with Joe, plus and two tickets to an upcoming concert.

