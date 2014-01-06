Video: Judas Priest Perform on 'The Simpsons'

Last night (Sunday, January 5), heavy metal legends Judas Priest appeared on the latest episode of Fox's The Simpsons.

When describing the episode, Simpsons Executive Producer Matt Selman told Entertainment Weekly that Homer is taught by Bart how to illegally download films, and he starts screening them in his back yard for friends and neighbors.

"Even though Homer is stealing, he's doing it for the community, he’s doing it out of the goodness of his heart," Selman said. An FBI director in charge of anti-piracy goes after Homer, and Judas Priest's Rob Halford sings a parody of "Breaking the Law."

You can watch an unofficial clip from the episode below.