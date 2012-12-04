Video: Led Zeppelin Interviewed on 'Late Show with David Letterman'

Last night, Led Zeppelin — Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant — appeared on CBS TV's Late Show with David Letterman, where they were interviewed by Letterman, a fellow Sunday-night Kennedy Center Honors honoree.

The venerable trio chatted with Letterman about their influences, the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C., and the good old days of shirtless aviation, a conversation prompted by Letterman holding up a picture of Led Zeppelin outside their "Starship" jet in 1973.

"You've got your own airplane, and you don't need to button your shirts for takeoff," Letterman joked.

Plant responded, "Some would say, 'What went wrong?'" Check out the video below.

