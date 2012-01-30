Video Lesson: Pop Evil Show You How to Play "Monster You Made"

In the following video, Michigan's Pop Evil show you how to play one of the hit singles off their latest album, War of Angesl, titled "Monster You Made." The track is tuned a half step down with the low E string dropped to C#.

Pop Evil have a busy year on the road planned for 2012, including a string of headlining shows and a run with Theory of a Deadman. You can check out all their tour dates for this year here.

You can check out the video lesson for the first single off War of Angels, "Last Man Standing," right here.