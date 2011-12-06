Video: Machine Head Perform "Locust" in Lisbon, Portugal

Machine Head are currently on the road in Europe touring behind their latest album, Unto the Locust. The band's label has just uploading a video of the band performing the track "Locust" at Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal last month, and you can check it out below.

Unto the Locust marked the band's seventh full-length effort. The album sold around 17,000 copies in its first week on sale, enough to land it at No. 22 on the Billboard charts.

If you want to learn how to play the song and don't know where to start, check out this video with Machine Head's Robb Flynn giving you an exclusive lesson on how to play "Locust."