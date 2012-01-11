Video: Machine Head Posts Commercial for North American Tour

Oakland, California's Machine Head has released a new commercial for their upcoming North American tour with Suicide Silence and Darkest Hour.

You can check out the video below.

The tour kicks off January 15 in Denver, Colorado, and will wind through the U.S. for the rest of the month, coming to a close February 18 in San Francisco. See below for all current tour dates.

Machine Head w/Suicide Silence, Darkest Hour