Video: Machine Head Posts Commercial for North American Tour

Oakland, California's Machine Head has released a new commercial for their upcoming North American tour with Suicide Silence and Darkest Hour.
You can check out the video below.
The tour kicks off January 15 in Denver, Colorado, and will wind through the U.S. for the rest of the month, coming to a close February 18 in San Francisco. See below for all current tour dates.
Machine Head w/Suicide Silence, Darkest Hour
- 1/15, Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
- 1/17, Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
- 1/19, St. Paul, MN @ Station 4
- 1/20, Milwaukee, WI @ Rave Ballroom
- 1/21, Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 1/22, Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
- 1/24, Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- 1/26, Portland, ME @ State Theatre
- 1/27, Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
- 1/28, Toronto, ON @ The Sound Academy
- 1/29, Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
- 1/31, Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- 2/1, Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
- 2/2, Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
- 2/3, New York, NY @ Best Buy Theatre
- 2/4, Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
- 2/6, Norfolk, VA @ NorVA Theatre
- 2/7, Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
- 2/8, Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
- 2/10, New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
- 2/11, Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 2/12, San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live
- 2/13, Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 2/15, Farmington, NM @ Top Deck
- 2/16, Tuscon, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
- 2/17, Hollywood, CA @ Avalon
- 2/18, San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield