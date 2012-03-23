Video: Marilyn Manson, Rammstein Perform "The Beautiful People" at Echo Awards

Yesterday, at Germany's Echo Awards, hometown favorites Rammstein took the stage with shock rock icon Marilyn Manson for a pummeling rendition of "The Beautiful People," from Manson's 1996 album, Antichrist Superstar. You can watch footage of the performance below.

Last night marked Manson's return to the stage after a three-year absence. He'll be making his stateside return next month at the Revolver Golden Gods, set to take place on April 11 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

Manson will release his new album, Born Villain, on April 30. You can listen to the lead single, "No Reflection," here.