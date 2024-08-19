“I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this”: Code Orange’s Reba Meyers announces she’s joined Marilyn Manson’s live band

By
published

Meyers has been recruited by Manson, who is marking his musical comeback following a wave of abuse allegations that arrived in 2021

Reba Meyers
(Image credit: Press)

Code Orange electric guitar player Reba Meyers has announced she's joined Marilyn Manson’s live band.

Manson’s career has been on the backburner since abuse allegations were leveled against him by former partner Evan Rachel Wood in February 2021. Those initial claims were followed by further allegations of abuse from actress Esme Bianco; Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters; and others.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.