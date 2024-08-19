“I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this”: Code Orange’s Reba Meyers announces she’s joined Marilyn Manson’s live band

Code Orange electric guitar player Reba Meyers has announced she's joined Marilyn Manson’s live band.

Manson’s career has been on the backburner since abuse allegations were leveled against him by former partner Evan Rachel Wood in February 2021. Those initial claims were followed by further allegations of abuse from actress Esme Bianco; Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters; and others.

In response, Manson was dropped by label Vista Recordings and his longtime manager Tony Ciulla, as other accounts of sexual misconduct – all of which Manson deny – came to light and lawsuits ensued. Bianco and Manson have since settled; Walters' lawsuit is set to be heard in court in June 2025.

Despite the controversy, Manson has attempted to get his career back on track in recent months, signing with seasoned heavy metal label Nuclear Blast, releasing his first singles in four years, and assembling a new live band tasked with helping him as he returns to the stage for a tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

Meyers has been recruited, and in her Instagram post announcing her part in the band, she doesn’t shy away from the ongoing allegations.

A post shared by Reba Meyers (@reebm) A photo posted by on

“See me performing with Marilyn Manson now as he returns in awesome renewed form on tour this month and next, and in his new video for Raise The Red Flag,” her post reads.

“I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this, and to be up there with such talented motherfuckers. Everyone is aiming for growth and not stagnation. [The] world needs that attitude right now.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Thanks to all the new peeps that have been showing love and support my way.”

Meyers joins Manson’s band after making her name for herself as Code Orange’s resident guitar hero and one of modern metal’s most innovative tonesmiths.

Giving Guitar World an in-depth tour of her pedalboard in 2021, Meyers said: “Pedals are similar to the lyrics in a song. If you hear someone's lyrics, you can interpret them in whatever way you hear them in your life, [even if] that isn't the way the creator intended them to be [heard]. Hopefully, I'm using [these pedals] in a way that is personal.”

She'll inject her fiery individualism into Manson's new band, which includes Tyler Bates and bass player Piggy D.