Video: Marshall Crenshaw Rehearses for This Weekend's Iridium Shows, Discusses Les Paul's Influence

As previously reported, Marshall Crenshaw will perform at New York's Iridium Jazz Club on October 29, 30 and 31 to honor the unsung heroes of the Gibson Les Paul. The Iridium was the late Les Paul's home for more than a decade, and Crenshaw will perform with the guitar giant's band, The Les Paul Trio.

Crenshaw recently stopped by The Iridium for some rehearsals, and he sat down for a chat about the impact of Les Paul and his namesake guitar on his music. Check out the video below -- it features an interview and a sneak peek at rehearsal footage for the three shows.

Remember that The Iridium is giving away a Les Paul signed by Crenshaw. The grand prize winner gets a Gibson Les Paul in Traditional Sunburst and two tickets to the October 31 show. If he or she plays guitar, the winner can sit in with Crenshaw. Five runners-up will win a pair of tickets good for any night -- October 29, 30 or 31. Here's the link to enter the contest.

The club hosting a live webcast in HD audio and video on Saturday night. You can watch it right here.