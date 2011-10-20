Iridium Jazz Club is Giving Away a Les Paul Signed by Marshall Crenshaw

Marshall Crenshaw has confirmed a one-of-a-kind run at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club on October 29, 30 and 31 to honor the unsung heroes of the Gibson Les Paul.

The Iridium was the late Les Paul's home for more than a decade, so it's only fitting that Crenshaw will perform there with the late guitar giant's band, The Les Paul Trio.

The Iridium is also giving away a Gibson Les Paul signed by Crenshaw.

The grand prize winner gets a Gibson Les Paul Guitar in Traditional Sunburst and two tickets to the October 31 show. If he or she happens to play guitar, the winner can sit in with The Les Paul Trio and Crenshaw.

Five runners-up will win a pair of tickets good for any night -- October 29, 30 or 31.

Here's the link to enter the contest.

As an added bonus, the club hosting a live webcast in HD audio and video on Saturday night. You can watch it right here or below.

Stay tuned for more about these performances, plus an interview with Crenshaw.

Watch live streaming video from iridiumlive at livestream.com