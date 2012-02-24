Video: Meat Loaf Calls Slipknot a "Metal Beethoven"

Proving once again that this is a wacky world we live in, Meat Loaf recently stopped by the offices of Metal Hammer. Among the things they managed to film was Meat Loaf discussing Slipknot. Check out the clip below to hear him call Slipknot "a metal Beethoven."

Of course, Meat Loaf is no stranger to heavy metal. Not only has some of his own music occasionally fallen into heavier territory, but his daughter, Pearl Aday, is married to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

Meat Loaf released his twelfth studio album, Hell in a Handbasket, last fall.