Video: Megadeth Perform Acoustic Set in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Yesterday, Megadeth played an acoustic set at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan for a handful of fans selected by local radio station WRIF 101.1 FM.

The band played a selection of new and old songs, including "Use the Man", "Public Enemy No. 1" and "Symphony for Destruction." You can check out footage from the performance below.

This Sunday, Megadeth have a shot at taking home their first Grammy as they've been nominated for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for "Public Enemy No. 1." They'll be going up against Mastodon, Foo Fighters, Sum 41 and Dream Theater this weekend.