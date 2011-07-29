Video: Members of Anthrax, Sepultura Play "Refuse/Resist"

In case the Big Four hasn't already given you your fill of all-star thrash metal jams, members of Anthrax and Sepultura joined forces at the Black Cross festival in Lichtenvoorde, Holland for a rendition of the Sepultura classic "Refuse/Resist." Fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser recently filled in for Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian at 11 dates in July while Ian spent time with his family following the birth of his first child.

"We chose Andreas because we feel he can do the gig better than anyone," said Ian. "He has the fire, the attitude, and the crushing right hand to do the gig. I've played with Andreas at the Roadrunner 25th-anniversary show, and I've gotten up and played with Sepultura and we are kindred spirits. We both play every show like we're going to jail the next day, like it's the last show we'll ever play. He has what it takes and he has the experience and history to fucking bring it and make these Anthrax shows something special."

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello added: "Andreas locks in with the band like he was always here. So there's not a thought to playing; we don't have to worry. It's nice to go on stage and not have to worry. That's the last thing we wanted to do. And he's good, he's so locked in, even with the cues, the vocals — everything. Boom! It's Anthrax."