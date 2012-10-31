Video: Metallica Jam on Green Day's "American Idiot" at Voodoo Festival

Over the weekend, Metallica hit the state at New Orleans' Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans in place of original headliners Green Day. Green Day had been forced to pull out following frontman Billie Joe Armstrong checking himself into rehab late in September.

During Metallica's set, the band paid tribute to Green Day, with James Hetfield telling the crowd, "They're getting it sorted out. We're here stepping up for them. Hopefully [Billie] he gets it together, 'cause the world needs them. I think so." Metallica then launched into a jam on Green Day's "American Idiot," playing through the first verse with Hetfield encouraging the crowd to sing the lyrics. You can check out footage of the jam — as well as a performance of "Creeping Death" — below.

Earlier this week, Green Day announced that they would be cancelling upcoming tour dates through at least February, but decided to make it up to fans by bumping up the release of ¡Tré!, the third album in Green Day's new trilogy of LPs.

¡Tré! is now slated for a December 11 release date, up from January 15. ¡Dos! is still due out November 15, with ¡Uno! already available.

For the full story on Green Day's ambitious trilogy of albums, pick up the November 2012 issue of Guitar World in our online store here.