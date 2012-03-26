Video: Metallica Post "Fight Fire With Fire" Performance from Mexico City

Metallica have posted yet another video feature from their DVD Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México. You can check out footage of the band performing "Fight Fire With Fire" in front of 150,000 die-hard Metallica fans in Mexico City below.

Metallica will be performing "Fight Fire With Fire" as part of the first night of their upcoming Orion Music + More festival, which will feature the band performing Ride the Lightning in its entirety the first night, and all of the Black Album the second night.

The festival is set to take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.