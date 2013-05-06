Video: Mick Taylor and the Rolling Stones Perform "Midnight Rambler" at Staples Center

This past Friday night, the Rolling Stones kicked off the 2013 version of their ongoing 50 and Counting Tour at LA's Staples Center.

Surprise guest stars have become the norm during recent Stones shows, with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor joining the band on different nights in late 2012. So it wasn't a total surprise when Taylor, the former Rolling Stones guitarist, joined the band for "Midnight Rambler." Taylor brought along the same Bigsby-equipped Les Paul he's been seen with lately.

Be sure to check out Taylor's guest appearance below. Other guests May 3 guests included Keith Urban and No Doubt's Gwen Stefani.

P.S.: We've also thrown in a bonus video of the Stones playing "Emotional Rescue" from the same night. Check out the Stones' entire May 3 set list below.

"Get Off of My Cloud" / "The Last Time" / "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" / "Paint It, Black" / "Gimme Shelter" / "Wild Horses" (with Gwen Stefani) / "Factory Girl" / "Emotional Rescue" / "Respectable" (with Keith Urban) / "Doom and Gloom" / "One More Shot" / "Honky Tonk Women" / "Before They Make Me Run" / "Happy" / "Midnight Rambler" (with Mick Taylor) / "Miss You" / "Start Me Up" / "Tumbling Dice" / "Brown Sugar" / "Sympathy for the Devil" / ENCORE: "You Can't Always Get What You Want" / "Jumpin' Jack Flash" / "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"