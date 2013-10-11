Video: Mid-'80s, Ritchie Blackmore-Era Deep Purple Perform "Black Night" from New Live DVD

Check out this newly released clip of Deep Purple performing "Black Night" in Melbourne, Australia, during their lengthy mid-'80s reunion tour.

The video from an upcoming DVD, Perfect Strangers Live, which will be released this coming Tuesday, October 14, by Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The concert on the DVD is the only full-length recording of the band from that time (which is sort of odd). Although we've already posted the official video of "Perfect Strangers" from this same DVD, "Black Night" has a lot more guitar action to enjoy. You can watch Ritchie Blackmore run back to grab his slide at around the 1:25 mark; his slide solo kicks in at 1:29.

The Mark II version of Deep Purple — Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice — had reunited to record a killer of a comeback album, 1984's Perfect Strangers, marking the first time the lineup had worked together since 1973.

From Eagle Rock: “Perfect Strangers Live is a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes new tracks from Perfect Strangers with favorites from the early '70s, culminating in the "Smoke on the Water" finale. This is one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed.”

Perfect Strangers Live Tracklist:

01. Highway Star

02. Nobody’s Home

03. Strange Kind Of Woman

04. A Gypsy’s Kiss

05. Perfect Strangers (Hear it HERE)

06. Under The Gun

07. Knocking At Your Back Door

08. Lazy (including Ian Paice drum solo)

09. Child In Time

10. Difficult To Cure

11. Jon Lord Keyboard Solo

12. Space Truckin’ (with Ritchie Blackmore guitar solo)

13. Black Night

14. Speed King

15. Smoke On The Water