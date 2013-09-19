Video: Mid-'80s, Ritchie Blackmore-Era Deep Purple Perform "Perfect Strangers" from New Live DVD

Speaking of Ritchie Blackmore-era Deep Purple, check out this newly released clip of Deep Purple performing "Perfect Strangers" in Melbourne, Australia, during their lengthy mid-'80s reunion tour.

It's from an upcoming DVD, Perfect Strangers Live, which will be released October 14 by Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The concert on the DVD is the only full-length recording of the band from that time (which is sort of odd).

The Mark II version of Deep Purple — Ian Gillan, Ritchie Blackmore, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice — had reunited to record a killer of a comeback album, 1984's Perfect Strangers, marking the first time the lineup had worked together since 1973. Blackmore has said the album's title track (which you can hear below) is his favorite Deep Purple song.

According to Eagle Rock: “Perfect Strangers Live is a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes new tracks from Perfect Strangers with favorites from the early '70s, culminating in the "Smoke on the Water" finale. This is one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed.”

Perfect Strangers Live Tracklist: