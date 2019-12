Last Friday, November 11, VH1 Classic aired a lengthy interview with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, a notoriously elusive interview subject. The interview was aired on That Metal Show, and clips from the show can now be seen below.

Guns N' Roses are currently on what is their first U.S. tour since 2006, and their first since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008.

Get More: That Metal Show

Get More: That Metal Show

Get More: That Metal Show

Get More: That Metal Show

Get More: That Metal Show